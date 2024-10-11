Brighteon Broadcast News, Oct 11, 2024 – Israel preparing to use a NUCLEAR BUNKER BUSTER against Iran which will unleash NUCLEAR RETALIATION against Israel

- Three red hot areas of escalation concern: Domestic USA, Middle East and Ukraine/Russia

- Concerning tip that feds are being told to have a SAFE ROOM in their own homes

- Prepare for 2-3 weeks of mandatory lockdowns and seal up their windows and doors

- Points to the possibility of a radiation FALLOUT event

- Israel preparing to use a NUCLEAR "bunker buster" bomb on Iran, which will set off WWIII

- Special report: Globalist cabal preparing a "system reset" event to scrub all evidence of their crimes

- Special report: Governments assault INFRASTRUCTURE to displace populations and force them into city prison camps

- Interview with Lucinda Bailey from Texas Ready, about high-nutrient accelerated food production in your garden

- Mike Adams Sermon #074 - Joel, Ezekiel, Peter, Matthew and John all warned about the final "Day of the Lord" END TIMES events





