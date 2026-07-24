Training Your Dream Awareness, an interview with Robert Waggoner

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Training your dream awareness starts with simple habits that encourage mindfulness before sleep. Practices like keeping a dream journal, setting a clear intention, and paying closer attention to unusual details in dreams are often discussed as ways to improve dream recall and awareness. Could small changes before bedtime influence how you experience your dreams? Watch the latest interview to explore practical techniques, learn about dream awareness, and discover why this topic continues to fascinate researchers and enthusiasts alike.
#LucidDreaming #Mindfulness #SleepScience #SelfDiscovery #DreamResearch
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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