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Pence refused to sign on to plan to overturn election, lawyers say
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431 views • December 30, 2020
By Tal Axelrod - 12/29/20 08:57 PM EST
THE HILL
Lawyers representing Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) and Arizona’s 11 GOP electors disclosed in a court filing Tuesday that Vice President Pence rejected their request to join their attempt to subvert the results of the presidential election.
https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/532036-pence-refused-to-sign-on-to-plan-to-overturn-election-lawyers-say
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THE HILL
Lawyers representing Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) and Arizona’s 11 GOP electors disclosed in a court filing Tuesday that Vice President Pence rejected their request to join their attempt to subvert the results of the presidential election.
https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/532036-pence-refused-to-sign-on-to-plan-to-overturn-election-lawyers-say
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
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