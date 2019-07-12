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The Truth About Vaccines Docu-series - Episode 1 | Robert F. Kennedy Jr Interview | Smallpox Vaccine
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6796 views • July 12, 2019
The risks of vaccines are very real, and parents are allowed to question their safety. This documentary discusses the science and history behind the vaccine industry... Sign-up now to watch more episodes. ➡️ https://bit.ly/ttav-2020-trailer
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In Episode 1: The History of Vaccines, Smallpox, Vaccine Safety & the Current CDC Schedule
Welcome to the first episode of the eye-opening documentary series "The Truth About Vaccines".
This is the largest and most comprehensive series ever produced on the topic of vaccines.
And we really need your help! If you know anyone with babies, young children, or who soon plan to have kids, they NEED to know about The Truth About Vaccines... Please hit the share button above to share this eye-opening information with everyone you know or just send them the link below.
No matter whether you're PRO or ANTI vaccines, this eye-opening docu-series will provide you with the tools you need to make informed and empowered decisions about the health of you and your family.
WHAT TO EXPECT IN THIS EPISODE...
- Dr. Jennifer Margulis thoroughly explains the fundamental concept of “informed consent” and shares some “insider secrets” of the CDC.
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shares the real reasons why vaccine manufacturers have no liability and describes the “precautionary principle”.
- Hear from an attorney who litigates vaccine cases in the “Vaccine Court”.
- Get a “behind the scenes” look at a “vaccine legislation” meeting with a Congressman in the Rayburn House Building in Washington D.C.
- Hear the personal story of Davida and Nico LaHood (District Attorney for Bexar County, TX) as they describe the differences in their four children
- Mike Adams (“the Health Ranger”) articulates the “risk-benefit” analysis that is required for vaccines and elaborates on the similarities and differences between “vaccinations” and “immunizations.”
- Dr. Suzanne Humphries, M.D. describes the smallpox epidemics in Victorian England and assesses the impact of the smallpox vaccine on these outbreaks.
- Pathologist and HPV expert, Dr. Sin Hang Lee M.D., discuss editorial censorship of his articles about HPV DNA being found in the HPV vaccines.
- Dr. Jack Wolfson, D.O. describes his appearance on NBC Television discussing the measles outbreak at Disneyland a couple of years ago.
- Dr. Joseph Mercola, D.O. describes how he regrets failing to do his homework prior to vaccinating his patients.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
We can all agree there’s nothing more important than the health and safety of our children…
Parents should be informed about both the benefits and the risks associated with vaccines — without pressure, propaganda, or agenda.
So we brought together more than 60 of the world’s foremost health experts to investigate both sides of this contentious debate to give you the science, the history, and the untold story… the REAL information you need to make an informed decision on how to best protect your child.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Our mission is to save lives by sharing the truth with the world. Our children, and your children, and future generations are the target of our mission. We will never stop fighting to protect our health freedom - and all our FREEDOMS!
But we’re not Big Pharma (with deep pockets) and we don’t have advertisers. Much like PBS, we need your support to continue broadcasting free information to the world and continue saving lives.
That’s why we are asking you to join the movement and support our mission by owning The Truth About Vaccines 2020. ➡️ https://bit.ly/Support-TTAV-2020
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
In Episode 1: The History of Vaccines, Smallpox, Vaccine Safety & the Current CDC Schedule
Welcome to the first episode of the eye-opening documentary series "The Truth About Vaccines".
This is the largest and most comprehensive series ever produced on the topic of vaccines.
And we really need your help! If you know anyone with babies, young children, or who soon plan to have kids, they NEED to know about The Truth About Vaccines... Please hit the share button above to share this eye-opening information with everyone you know or just send them the link below.
No matter whether you're PRO or ANTI vaccines, this eye-opening docu-series will provide you with the tools you need to make informed and empowered decisions about the health of you and your family.
WHAT TO EXPECT IN THIS EPISODE...
- Dr. Jennifer Margulis thoroughly explains the fundamental concept of “informed consent” and shares some “insider secrets” of the CDC.
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shares the real reasons why vaccine manufacturers have no liability and describes the “precautionary principle”.
- Hear from an attorney who litigates vaccine cases in the “Vaccine Court”.
- Get a “behind the scenes” look at a “vaccine legislation” meeting with a Congressman in the Rayburn House Building in Washington D.C.
- Hear the personal story of Davida and Nico LaHood (District Attorney for Bexar County, TX) as they describe the differences in their four children
- Mike Adams (“the Health Ranger”) articulates the “risk-benefit” analysis that is required for vaccines and elaborates on the similarities and differences between “vaccinations” and “immunizations.”
- Dr. Suzanne Humphries, M.D. describes the smallpox epidemics in Victorian England and assesses the impact of the smallpox vaccine on these outbreaks.
- Pathologist and HPV expert, Dr. Sin Hang Lee M.D., discuss editorial censorship of his articles about HPV DNA being found in the HPV vaccines.
- Dr. Jack Wolfson, D.O. describes his appearance on NBC Television discussing the measles outbreak at Disneyland a couple of years ago.
- Dr. Joseph Mercola, D.O. describes how he regrets failing to do his homework prior to vaccinating his patients.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
We can all agree there’s nothing more important than the health and safety of our children…
Parents should be informed about both the benefits and the risks associated with vaccines — without pressure, propaganda, or agenda.
So we brought together more than 60 of the world’s foremost health experts to investigate both sides of this contentious debate to give you the science, the history, and the untold story… the REAL information you need to make an informed decision on how to best protect your child.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Our mission is to save lives by sharing the truth with the world. Our children, and your children, and future generations are the target of our mission. We will never stop fighting to protect our health freedom - and all our FREEDOMS!
But we’re not Big Pharma (with deep pockets) and we don’t have advertisers. Much like PBS, we need your support to continue broadcasting free information to the world and continue saving lives.
That’s why we are asking you to join the movement and support our mission by owning The Truth About Vaccines 2020. ➡️ https://bit.ly/Support-TTAV-2020
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