The Sea in Odessa is Covered with an Iridescent Film and Smells of Fuel - from UKR Landing Ship "Yuri Olefirenko" was Sunk?

The sea in Odessa is covered with an iridescent film and smells of fuel. This is reported by local residents and publish videos.
Authorities did not report the fuel spill.
Recall that earlier Russia stated that on May 29, during a missile attack on the port of Odessa, the landing ship "Yuri Olefirenko" was sunk .
Ukraine did not confirm or comment on this information.
