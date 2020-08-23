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DEmocrat Hoyer Removed "Under God" From Pledge Of Allegiance
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67 views • August 23, 2020
Shame on @LeaderHoyer for officially removing “under God” from the Pledge of Allegiance.
The Democrat Party is not anymore the old Democrat party. https://t.co/fYlGxzsGI2
The Democrat Party is not anymore the old Democrat party. https://t.co/fYlGxzsGI2
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