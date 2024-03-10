Pope Francis: Henchman of the global UN Agenda

One of the Pope‘s primary tasks is to appoint or dismiss important officials. This means, that he has an influence on world affairs. In the case of Pope Francis, a common thread can be seen. Is he a henchman of the global UN agenda?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.