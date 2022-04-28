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آموزه های تمدنی اندیشکده ایرانزمین ، کلاس های انجمن مهرایران، جلسه چهارم
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41 views • April 28, 2022
آموزه های #تمدنی #مانیفست_اندیشکده_ایرانزمین ، #انجمن_مهرایران ، جلسه چهارم #ابرتمدن_هندوایرانی_و_اروپایی و ارزش های آن کدام است و چرا در نبرد دائمی با#شبه_تمدن_ابراهیمی است؟ چرا راه رهایی و پیشرفت #ایران #تغییر_جهت_تمدنی است و نه تنها #دموکراسی؟
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