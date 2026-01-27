LARPing Leftist Woman Gets Hand Blown Off It's NOT A VIDEO GAME (Minneapolis)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A woman cosplaying as a revolutionary, decided it would be a good idea to pick up the flash bang, thrown by ice, and got her hand blown off. It's not a video game, this is real life, there are physical consequences, this is not a make-believe world. This is on the hands of Tim Walz and the Democrats who have activated the hive mind and sent out their drones to create chaos.
#timwalz #ice #civilwar #democrats #darwin
Follow me on
X.com : https://x.com/RechargeFreedom
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/
Buy me a coffee:
Bitcoin donations: bc1qlh0kknjkjtem0qpdktrlnj0khdnxmrqkh8d77n
Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/ (Subscribe + pay if you like)
✅ Subscribe for more unfiltered takes, hit the like button if you’re ready to take back your freedom, and drop a comment to tell us your thoughts 🗳️