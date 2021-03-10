Gaetz, MAGA Is Not Going To Continue To Donate To Clowns At RNC, Who Have Voted To Impeach TRUMP!

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RNC Says it will continue to use Trump name and picture to raise money, thought Trump told them not to, and are going to give it to the RINO's that tried to impeach him. Then we will no longer support any funding of the Republican party, and give instead to the candidates who are MAGA.