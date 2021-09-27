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017 The Doctrine Of The Serpent-Part-1 -- Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Whats Up Prof?
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109 views • September 27, 2021
In Episode 17 part 1 of 3, we discuss the difference between the religion of Babylon and the religion of the Bible. The Bible is very clear that we should flee from Babylon just before the second coming of Jesus, and therefore it is of paramount importance that we know who and what Babylon is.
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Send your questions to: [email protected]
Visit our website her: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
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LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:
The Mystic Realm of Death – Total Onslaught (Part 22)– By Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r4GtU...
Death And Hades - The Whole Truth (Part 20) by Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eoVV-...
1844 In Type and Antitype – Part 3 of Total Transformation Series by Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/6f3Ks55OlzE
1844 & The Final Onslaught – Part 32 of Total Onslaught Series by Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/9dqczX3qYF4
1844 – Sermon By Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/vaKM9_8d6x4
Genesis Conflict – Series By Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Creation to Restoration – By Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4LyAn...
Creation Restored – Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1YMMK...
BOOKS:
The Bible And The Roman Church – J.C. Macaulay by Moody Press.
Search on Amazon etc.
S.O.P. QUOTES:
Daughters of God, p. 77.1 (Ellen Gould White)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
The Faith I Live By, p. 20.8 (Ellen Gould White)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Selected Messages Book 2, p. 393.2 (Ellen Gould White)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Letters and Manuscripts — Volume 25 (1910 - 1915) - Ms 80, 1910, par.10
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Letters and Manuscripts — Volume 13 (1898) - Ms 132, 1898, par.4
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Letters and Manuscripts — Volume 21 (1906) - Ms 146, 1906
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Become a member and support us to keep producing free videos - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1oO...
Send your questions to: [email protected]
Visit our website her: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit our online store here: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:
The Mystic Realm of Death – Total Onslaught (Part 22)– By Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r4GtU...
Death And Hades - The Whole Truth (Part 20) by Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eoVV-...
1844 In Type and Antitype – Part 3 of Total Transformation Series by Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/6f3Ks55OlzE
1844 & The Final Onslaught – Part 32 of Total Onslaught Series by Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/9dqczX3qYF4
1844 – Sermon By Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/vaKM9_8d6x4
Genesis Conflict – Series By Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Creation to Restoration – By Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4LyAn...
Creation Restored – Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1YMMK...
BOOKS:
The Bible And The Roman Church – J.C. Macaulay by Moody Press.
Search on Amazon etc.
S.O.P. QUOTES:
Daughters of God, p. 77.1 (Ellen Gould White)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
The Faith I Live By, p. 20.8 (Ellen Gould White)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Selected Messages Book 2, p. 393.2 (Ellen Gould White)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Letters and Manuscripts — Volume 25 (1910 - 1915) - Ms 80, 1910, par.10
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Letters and Manuscripts — Volume 13 (1898) - Ms 132, 1898, par.4
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Letters and Manuscripts — Volume 21 (1906) - Ms 146, 1906
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
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