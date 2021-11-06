© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Peter McCullough: DON'T VAX YOUR KIDS
Follow
1
Share
Report
323 views • November 06, 2021
“If children want to stay healthy, and if parents want to keep their kids healthy, avoid the vaccines.”
In this short video, Dr Peter McCullough talks about myocarditis in children and young adults.
According to Dr McCullough, myocarditis is neither mild or rare, and what we are seeing is only the tip of the iceberg.
Please share this with everyone you know to help protect the future generations to come.
Full interview coming soon!!!
In this short video, Dr Peter McCullough talks about myocarditis in children and young adults.
According to Dr McCullough, myocarditis is neither mild or rare, and what we are seeing is only the tip of the iceberg.
Please share this with everyone you know to help protect the future generations to come.
Full interview coming soon!!!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.