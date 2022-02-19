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Hospitals Are Denying Medical Care To Coerce Adoption of A New World Order, with Kirk MacKenzie
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50 views • February 19, 2022
We have come to a decision point. Will unalienable rights prevail over corporate interests, or will corporations displace government? Hospitals are denying medical care--threatening lives--unless patients go along with their edicts. This bypasses all of the unalienable rights We The People secured for ourselves, including Free Will and Due Process. It violates our Founding Principles, our Declaration of Independence, our Bill of Rights, and the law. The video discusses the issue, the science, and the legal arguments, explaining clearly the necessity of defending our rights or becoming a Communist country.
https://theconstitutionalcounty.com
Call-In Line: 563.999.3024
https://theconstitutionalcounty.com
Call-In Line: 563.999.3024
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