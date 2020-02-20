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American on the Mother Road
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21 views • February 20, 2020
Scene from the movie Cars showing the death of the Mother Road (Route 66).
Connecting Business to the Mother Road.
https://route66sites.com
Connecting Business to the Mother Road.
https://route66sites.com
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