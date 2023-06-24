The Russian Coup: Who's Behind it? What are the Implications?

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

MAIN STATEMENTS OF THE DEPUTY CHAIRMAN OF THE SECURITY COUNCIL OF THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION DMITRY MEDVEDEV ⬇️

🔹 The rebellion is a thoughtful and planned operation, the purpose of which is to seize power in the country;

🔹 If the nuclear arsenal of the Russian Federation is "under the control of bandits", the whole world will be on the verge of destruction;

🔹 Foreign specialists and persons who served in the elite units of the Russian Armed Forces could participate in the rebellion preparation;

🔹 Russia will not allow the rebellion to reach the state transfer and the global crisis;

🔹 The leadership of the Russian Federation will not allow crazy criminals and their fans to seize power in the country;

🔹 Speculations about the Defense Ministry's failure to fulfill its obligations and "strikes" on the rear units of the PMC "Wagner" do not stand up to criticism.

SOURCES ⬇️

1. Ragner MC Went Into Rostov, Russia With Tanks

https://t.me/patricklancasternewstoday/1887

2. PBD Podcast | Ep. 281: “I Am Crazy” - Alex Jones

https://www.youtube.com/live/pgcCNqw1H_Q?feature=share

3. Russian President Vladimir Putin Makes Statements about the Situation with Wagner PMC

https://t.me/dpr_mfa/3101

UPDATE: Since I made this video, there have been recent breaking news developments on the Russian Coup. It is being reported that Prigozhin says he turned his forces around from a march toward Moscow and a Kremlin spokesperson says the case against Prigozhin will be dropped and he will be sent to Belarus. It seems like the Globalist Deep State was trying to utilize if not control Prigozhin and this march to Moscow to overthrow Putin and got caught and had to make yet another story of their corruption disappear by quickly bringing a halt to this operation. Even worse these diabolical Demoncrats are now even trying to spin it by coining it as an "Insurrection" rather than what it was, an organized coup that they were likely a part of.

See the below links for more info on those recent breaking news updates. ⬇️

1. Rebel Mercenary Announces Retreat After Invading Russia to Carry Out Military Coup

https://beckernews.com/rebel-mercenary-announces-retreat-after-invading-russia-to-carry-out-military-coup-50809

2. Russian State Media Reports Putin's Concessions to Rebel Mercenary Leader to Stop Advance on Moscow



https://beckernews.com/russian-state-media-reports-putins-concessions-to-rebel-mercenary-leader-to-stop-advance-on-moscow-50812

3. U.S. Intel Officials Briefed Top Lawmakers Earlier This Week About the Wagner "Insurrection" Developing in Russia

https://beckernews.com/u-s-intel-officials-briefed-congressional-leaders-on-wagner-insurrection-earlier-this-week-50814

