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Dan Winter and Dr. Shelley Evans discuss Medbeds, TheraPhi and Consciousness
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50 views • May 25, 2021
Do medbeds support the physics of ensoulment, bliss & sovereignty or further the AI, Transhumanism agenda associated with genetic modifications delevered by innoculation? Dan shares insights regarding rejeuvenation of spiritual, physical, emothional and mental bodies. Medbeds, TheraPhi and Consciousness with with Dan Winter on The Shareable Wave.com.
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