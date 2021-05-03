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AVN 'Vaxxed Downunder': Jane Hansen ambushes Vaxxed Bus Volunteers [23.02.2021]
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170 views • May 03, 2021
Note: The Satanist are Everywere - And really sad to see how few people follow AVN on social media :(
The Truth Will Prevail
As this newsletter goes out tonight a hit piece about the recent Vaxxed Downunder tours is airing on Sky News and Win TV.
From watching the promotional material we have a good idea of the tone of the segment.
About the AVN
The Australian Vaccination-risks Network Inc. (AVN) exists to further a pro-choice position with regard to vaccination and other health decisions. Vaccination is often a contentious and emotionally heated issue. We all want to do the best for our children and to maximise their level of health; we all want to contribute to a healthier community, but the choice to vaccinate is often made without access to all of the facts. Read more…
Australian Vaccination-risks Network Inc. (AVN)
Advocates for informed choice and vaccine risks since 1994. Because every issue has two sides.
https://avn.org.au/information/the-vaxxed-movement/vaxxed/
https://www.facebook.com/avn.org.au
https://www.instagram.com/avn.org.au/
https://twitter.com/AVN_Choice
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCngmuCs_GuiGJ4BAaaYKBXg/videos
The Truth Will Prevail
As this newsletter goes out tonight a hit piece about the recent Vaxxed Downunder tours is airing on Sky News and Win TV.
From watching the promotional material we have a good idea of the tone of the segment.
About the AVN
The Australian Vaccination-risks Network Inc. (AVN) exists to further a pro-choice position with regard to vaccination and other health decisions. Vaccination is often a contentious and emotionally heated issue. We all want to do the best for our children and to maximise their level of health; we all want to contribute to a healthier community, but the choice to vaccinate is often made without access to all of the facts. Read more…
Australian Vaccination-risks Network Inc. (AVN)
Advocates for informed choice and vaccine risks since 1994. Because every issue has two sides.
https://avn.org.au/information/the-vaxxed-movement/vaxxed/
https://www.facebook.com/avn.org.au
https://www.instagram.com/avn.org.au/
https://twitter.com/AVN_Choice
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCngmuCs_GuiGJ4BAaaYKBXg/videos
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