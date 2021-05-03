AVN 'Vaxxed Downunder': Jane Hansen ambushes Vaxxed Bus Volunteers [23.02.2021]

Note: The Satanist are Everywere - And really sad to see how few people follow AVN on social media :(The Truth Will PrevailAs this newsletter goes out tonight a hit piece about the recent Vaxxed Downunder tours is airing on Sky News and Win TV.From watching the promotional material we have a good idea of the tone of the segment.About the AVNThe Australian Vaccination-risks Network Inc. (AVN) exists to further a pro-choice position with regard to vaccination and other health decisions. Vaccination is often a contentious and emotionally heated issue. We all want to do the best for our children and to maximise their level of health; we all want to contribute to a healthier community, but the choice to vaccinate is often made without access to all of the facts. Read more…Australian Vaccination-risks Network Inc. (AVN)Advocates for informed choice and vaccine risks since 1994. Because every issue has two sides.