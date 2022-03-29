【G-Times News】Truth behind Bitcoin’s decentralization, Bitcoin’s schemes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
On March 20th in a live stream, Miles Guo shared background information on Bitcoin. He disclosed that Bitcoin owners are mostly from Iran, Wall Street, the global swamp, Russia, and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). And only 2% of all Bitcoin owners possess up to 96.5% of Bitcoins on the market. This means that Bitcoin is massively possessed by a tiny percentage of people and exceptionally centralized, an antithesis of the decentralized concept touted all along.