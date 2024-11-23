Worthless Trinkets: GOLD, SLIVER, and CRYPTO are worth NOTHING! (8/21/23)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As Christians we are called to me separate from the world. We are not to do as the world does. As the world piles up it's earthly treasure trying to weather the storm ahead, we as God's people are to build up our treasure in heaven by putting our faith in God to save us and not in finances. A must see!!!