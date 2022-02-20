© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BASES2020 Andrea Foulkes live from Glastonbury Lecture
Follow
1
Share
Report
31 views • February 20, 2022
Andrea Foulkes, lecture via Skype from Glastonbury, for the Bases 2020 International Conference, with studio lectures, and via Skype.
Just after Lockdown 1 from Wiltshire.
Andrea is a Pleiadian channel, and therapist, with a history of broadcast television on some of the most highly rated magazine shows on ITV, until she mentioned New World Order.
Just after Lockdown 1 from Wiltshire.
Andrea is a Pleiadian channel, and therapist, with a history of broadcast television on some of the most highly rated magazine shows on ITV, until she mentioned New World Order.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.