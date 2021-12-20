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The Vox Report: Police Call Fact Sheet - A Crime (2021.12.20)
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161 views • December 20, 2021
The Vox Report: Police Call Fact Sheet - A Crime
Re: First Published: December 20, 2021
Harry Vox calls out the obvious Judeo-Masonic CANCER that is Asset Stripping, Selective Deputation & Total Destruction of the land formerly known as the United States. As long as (((they))) and (((their))) Masonic Sabbath Goy Communist Traitors control the worthless paper monetary system the Communist Tyranny WILL CONTINUE!
Leaflet listing basic observable facts creates an investigation and manhunt to uncover the person who dared write the truth.
Subscribe to Harry Vox's Bitchute Channel at: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qiSSqbll667s/
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Re: First Published: December 20, 2021
Harry Vox calls out the obvious Judeo-Masonic CANCER that is Asset Stripping, Selective Deputation & Total Destruction of the land formerly known as the United States. As long as (((they))) and (((their))) Masonic Sabbath Goy Communist Traitors control the worthless paper monetary system the Communist Tyranny WILL CONTINUE!
Leaflet listing basic observable facts creates an investigation and manhunt to uncover the person who dared write the truth.
Subscribe to Harry Vox's Bitchute Channel at: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qiSSqbll667s/
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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