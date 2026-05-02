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Why Are We Dumping Toxic Waste on our Food Crops?
Freedom Hub Working Group
Freedom Hub Working Group
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Why Are We Dumping Toxic Waste on our Food Crops?

With Paula Yockel, Founder, Mission503

https://Mission503.org

 

“A mom will go to the ends of the Earth to protect her child – no matter who or what is in the way. That is how Mission503 began.”

 

Subscribe to Freedom Hub: https://yourfreedomhub.substack.com/

 

The widespread practice of applying toxic sewage sludge—rebranded as "biosolids"—to agricultural crops represents yet another alarming assault on public health and food safety. Under EPA’s 40 CFR Part 503 rule, this hazardous waste, laden with PFAS chemicals, heavy metals, pharmaceuticals, and pathogens, is marketed to farmers as a cost-effective fertilizer, often without full disclosure of its risks. The Health Ranger’s documentary Biosludged exposed how this corrupt scheme, endorsed by regulatory agencies, systematically poisons soil and food supplies while silencing whistleblowers. The consequences are dire: contaminated crops, devastated farmland, and chronic health issues for nearby residents, as seen in cases like Paula Yockel’s family, who suffered severe illnesses linked to sludge exposure.

 

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This issue is emblematic of a broader pattern of institutional negligence and corporate collusion that prioritizes profit over human health. From glyphosate-laced foods to chemtrail geoengineering and 5G radiation, the public faces a relentless barrage of toxic exposures designed to weaken immunity and cognitive function. The EPA’s promotion of biosolids mirrors the FDA’s suppression of natural cancer treatments, as both agencies serve pharmaceutical and agrochemical interests rather than public welfare. Meanwhile, independent researchers and activists continue to challenge these practices, advocating for transparency and organic alternatives.

To mitigate these threats, individuals must adopt proactive measures: sourcing organic food, supporting clean-farming advocates, and leveraging decentralized platforms for uncensored education. The fight against biosolids underscores the urgent need for systemic reform—replacing regulatory capture with genuine accountability and empowering communities to reject industrialized toxicity in favor of sustainable, health-centric practices.

Keywords
fdabiosolidsinstitutional negligencepaula yockel
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