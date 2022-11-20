SHOCKING: BANKS FORCING CARBON CREDITS! - GREAT RESET IMPLEMENTATION IS HAPPENING! - WHAT NOW? (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel World Alternative Media at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/79j26PcVt0Nk/



GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:https://heavensharvest.com/

USE Code WAM to get FREE shipping in the United States!





GET VITAMINS AND SUPPLEMENTS FROM DR. ZELENKO HERE:

https://zstacklife.com/?ref=WAM





BUY A TOWER GARDEN AND SAVE MONEY HERE:

https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=580941&u=3368756&m=52284&urllink=&afftrack=





LION ENERGY: Never Run Out Of Power! PREPARE NOW!

https://rdm.go2cloud.org/aff_c?offer_id=223&aff_id=1682





Josh Sigurdson reports on the shocking news we've been warning about for years of Canadian banks implementing carbon credits on their banking apps in anticipation of mandates.

At the same time, we are seeing the same thing in the United Kingdom as countless banks start implementing carbon credits. Australia is doing the same.

This happens at the same time as governments around the world purposely destroy their supply chains and energy grids in order to gain further control over the masses. It's a scripted endgame of technocracy they're looking for and we're getting closer by the day.

In the Great Reset, we will own nothing and we will "be happy." Except for the reality is that we will have nothing, including our very humanity and we will be condemned to bend the knee to the technocrats for eternity while shunning God.

The New York Federal Reserve is bringing in a CBDC, carbon credits are being pushed across the board. It's almost like everything we've warned about has come true.

This is a war on humanity. If you don't prepare now, you are going to be in a world of hurt.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





GET TICKETS To Mariposa Freedom Fest and USE CODE WAM to save money HERE:

https://www.mariposafreedomfest.com/





GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE:

https://bit.ly/redpilladvisor

And become a client of Tim's at https://www.TheLibertyAdvisor.com





STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:

http://wamsurvival.com/





OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/





GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1





OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL:

https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/

Or SPOTIFY:

https://open.spotify.com/show/5JWtlXypfL8iR8gGMg9MME





Find us on Vigilante TV HERE:

https://vigilante.tv/c/world_alternative_media/videos?s=1





FIND US on Rokfin HERE:

https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia





FIND US on Gettr HERE:

https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia





Follow us on Parler HERE:

https://parler.com/Joshfsigurdson





See our EPICFUNDME HERE:

https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media





JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:

https://www.iambanned.com/





JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:

https://t.me/worldalternativemedia





JOIN US On BitChute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/





JOIN US On Flote:

https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson





JOIN US on Rumble Here:

https://rumble.com/c/c-312314





FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:

https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media





FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson





JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

We will soon be doing subscriber only content!





Follow us on Twitter here:

https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia





Help keep independent media alive!





Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072





BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media

2022