Men Confessing To Their Female Friends Is Evil According To Feminists!

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In this video, Christian apologist Justin Derby responds to a recent viral Twitter thread in which feminists argue that it is somehow immoral or "evil" for a man to develop romantic feelings for a female friend and honestly confess those feelings to her.
Has modern dating culture reached the point where simply expressing romantic interest is now considered offensive? Justin examines the claims being made, explains why this mindset has gained traction in certain online circles, and offers his perspective while also reads a sampling of the internet's reaction to this growing trend.
What do you think? Is it wrong for a man to tell his female friend that he has developed romantic feelings for her, or is honest communication being unfairly demonized? Share your thoughts in the comments below!
If you enjoy Christian apologetics, cultural commentary, and discussions about relationships, be sure to like this video, subscribe, and turn on notifications so you never miss future content from Justin Derby.
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