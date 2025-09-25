© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Remembering Vince Costello: Survivor Crew Member and Location Manager (2016-2025)
https://www.newsplusglobe.com/
A tribute to Vince Costello, dedicated Survivor Location Manager from Fiji, who helped bring the iconic reality show to life. Honored by Survivor for his years of service and remembered for his kindness and legacy.
#VinceCostello #SurvivorCrew #SurvivorFiji #SurvivorLegacy #SurvivorTribute #Survivor49 #Survivor50 #RealityTV #LocationManager #SurvivorFamilyVince Costello,