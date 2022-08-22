Gaza zoo welcomes lion cub triplets

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RT
August 21, 2022
Gaza’s Nama Zoo has been welcoming a trio of adorable new arrivals into the world. After suffering several miscarriages, a resident lioness has given birth to three healthy cubs, proudly on display over the weekend. Just a few days old, still blind but healthy and feeding well, the birth of the cubs is a welcome chance to celebrate amid constant outbreaks of violence in the region.
Moving forward, however, zookeepers are concerned that it will become increasingly difficult to feed the cubs; an average growing lion needs around 15 to 20 kilos of food every day, and Israel-imposed blockades mean the zoo could struggle to keep adequate supplies for the tiny trio.
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