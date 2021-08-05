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Dr. Sam Bailey: "Safe and Effective, Then and Now"
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53 views • August 05, 2021
https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/safe-and-effective,-then-and-now:6
References:
1. Thalidomide: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thalidomide
2. Chemie Grünenthal: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gr%C3%BCnenthal
3. “From the Holocaust to Thalidomide: A Nazi Legacy” - AHRP January 10, 2014: https://ahrp.org/from-the-holocaust-to-thalidomide-a-nazi-legacy/
4. Martin Staemmler: https://cau.gelehrtenverzeichnis.de/person/d6d1cbfd-107c-ac94-8bd4-4d4c60af34df?lang=de
5. Thalidomide’s Secret Past: The Link with Nazi Germany: https://www.oncozine.com/thalidomides-secret-past-the-link-with-nazi-germany/
6. Thalidomide Brands: https://web.archive.org/web/20140303080734/http://www.thalidomideuk.com/thalidomidebrands.htm
7. Drug discovery : a history - Sneader, 2005: https://archive.org/details/drugdiscoveryhis00snea/page/n379/mode/2up?q=thalidomide
8. The last German war secret - Herald Sun, June 27, 2011: https://web.archive.org/web/20120415072228/http://www.heraldsun.com.au/news/the-last-german-war-secret/story-e6frf7jo-1226082393923
DISCLAIMER: Now days we can’t find the truth. Everyone is spinning, lying, giving disinfo, you name it, so all I can do is give you info I have found that is interesting and it’s up to you to decide if you want to believe it or not. We must take in all kinds of info and be discerning about it because we don’t know what is true...we don’t want to throw out something that might be true even tho we thought it wasn’t. Just do your own research and be discerning.
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OUTREACH EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
My email: linkirb@gmail or [email protected]
www.whatsgoingonnews.net I post news videos on my website as well as articles from around the world.
References:
1. Thalidomide: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thalidomide
2. Chemie Grünenthal: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gr%C3%BCnenthal
3. “From the Holocaust to Thalidomide: A Nazi Legacy” - AHRP January 10, 2014: https://ahrp.org/from-the-holocaust-to-thalidomide-a-nazi-legacy/
4. Martin Staemmler: https://cau.gelehrtenverzeichnis.de/person/d6d1cbfd-107c-ac94-8bd4-4d4c60af34df?lang=de
5. Thalidomide’s Secret Past: The Link with Nazi Germany: https://www.oncozine.com/thalidomides-secret-past-the-link-with-nazi-germany/
6. Thalidomide Brands: https://web.archive.org/web/20140303080734/http://www.thalidomideuk.com/thalidomidebrands.htm
7. Drug discovery : a history - Sneader, 2005: https://archive.org/details/drugdiscoveryhis00snea/page/n379/mode/2up?q=thalidomide
8. The last German war secret - Herald Sun, June 27, 2011: https://web.archive.org/web/20120415072228/http://www.heraldsun.com.au/news/the-last-german-war-secret/story-e6frf7jo-1226082393923
DISCLAIMER: Now days we can’t find the truth. Everyone is spinning, lying, giving disinfo, you name it, so all I can do is give you info I have found that is interesting and it’s up to you to decide if you want to believe it or not. We must take in all kinds of info and be discerning about it because we don’t know what is true...we don’t want to throw out something that might be true even tho we thought it wasn’t. Just do your own research and be discerning.
MY MAIN PLATFORM IS UGETUBE: https://ugetube.com/@WGON
NEW PLATFORM: RUMBLE: rumble.com/user/WGON
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OsYxBxQUpJHs/
New platform on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@WGON:35a36371ed85a983c1021a193d9bcc95f3f00601
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/linkirb1
PLEASE DONATE TO OUR OUTREACH MINISTRY TO HELP THOSE WHO ARE SICK OR IN NEED: PAYPAL LINK: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_donations&;business=75VELCJX5GSHC¤cy_code=USD&source=url
OUTREACH EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
My email: linkirb@gmail or [email protected]
www.whatsgoingonnews.net I post news videos on my website as well as articles from around the world.
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