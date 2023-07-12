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FINAL HOUR 1557 - URGENT WARNING DROP EVERYTHING AND SEE - WATCHMAN SOUNDING THE ALARM
Mark Ekawamai Ministries
Mark Ekawamai Ministries
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121 views • July 12, 2023

These are the last of the last days!!! THE DAY OF THE LORD IS AT HAND, WAKE UP--- New series continues, Vaxxed are Chipped THE PROOF part3 --- Words of Truth --- Can you Feel this Spiritual Attack Happening --- Exposing Spiritual Manipulation --- The eyes are the windows to the soul --- Exposing the Matrix of satan(Demon activity) --- marlon wayans --- The Holy Spirit in action.


https://markekawamai.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/markekawamai

https://rumble.com/c/c-2315904

https://ourtube.co.uk/channel/_62f40f0dd5d78

https://www.roxytube.com/@MarkEkawamaiMinistry

https://odysee.com/@Mark_Ekawamai:d


If you want to help, then please pray for this Ministry, if you feel led by the Lord to support this Ministry, you can use this Paypal link ( paypal.me/MarkEMinistry )

and ministry email is here: meministryofthelord @ elisanet.fi (JUST REMOVE EMPTY SPACES _@_ )


USEFULL DOCUMENTS FOR THE LEFT BEHIND, UPDATED JULY 5TH 2023(+VERSION EN FRANCAIS)*** : https://markekawamai.com/index.php/documents/


https://poliisi.fi/en/report-a-crime (Finnish police link where you can report what you have seen here).

https://markekawamai.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/markekawamai

https://rumble.com/c/c-2315904

bitchute - Philosophers-stone.info : https://www.bitchute.com/channel/philosophers-stoneinfo/

Youtube - Encounter TV: https://www.youtube.com/c/encountertv

Youtube - Sid Roth's It's Supernatural!: https://www.youtube.com/c/sidroth

Youtube - Josh Sparrow: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq2RhadBDhrTPjzxsZ-s5Iw

Youtube - Slapped Ham: https://www.youtube.com/c/SlappedHam

Youtube - Peter Ahlman To Be Continued: https://www.youtube.com/user/kkeeffaass1

Youtube - John Mellor: https://www.youtube.com/user/JohnMellorMinistries


Below are instructions on how to get saved and salvation prayer. Our Lord Jesus Christ loves you.

All the world events, fulfilled prophecies, world events and signs in the skies(all around) have proven the fact that we have reached the end of days.

You have no time left and you really DON'T WANT TO BE WRONG ABOUT THIS ONE DECISION IN YOUR LIFE !! God is REAL, Heaven (new Jerusalem) is REAL and Hell is VERY REAL! You are a spiritual being having an earthly experience. Those who can WAKE UP will be saved(RAPTURE) before the Tribulation period. But others that will wake up and TURN TO HIM in repentance during Tribulation WILL BE SAVED TOO(Tribulation saints), but at their own life's cost. If you have decided to TRUST on technology and "modern world" or men you are going to have a rude awakening to the REAL reality.


If you do not have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ, you do not have your name in the Book of Life. As this means you ignored or rejected God and His AMAZING sacrifice and offer of His ONLY begotten Son to die for your sins to SAVE you.


God does NOT send anyone to hell, the Devil, Satan, has legal rights to your soul if you don't have relationship with God(Jesus The MESSIAH). Hell is punishment for satan and his minions and followers, it was never prepared or intended for humans. God has removed all the Godly attributes from hell (Joy, Love, Goodness, sleep, Peace, quiet and anything positive). There is ONLY evil and suffering beyond imagination.


You need to repent of your sins and pray Jesus to forgive you those sins with all your heart and surrender your life to Jesus, let him guide and protect you(relationship & receive The Holy Spirit).


Through FAITH in JESUS-CHRIST (Yahushua HaMashiach) is the ONLY way to get saved.


SALVATION PRAYER (with sincere heart)(James 5:15)

Dear Jesus,

I acknowledge I am a sinner and I repent of all my sins

I pray that you will forgive me for all of my sins and come into my heart to be The Lord of my will, heart and life

and my SAVIOR. I believe and confess that you died on the cross to save me from my sins and I am committed to turning away from those sins.

I ask that you fill me with your Holy Spirit so that I can be born again.

Wash my sins away with your blood and make me as pure white as snow. Put a hedge of protection around me as I go forth in doing your will. Thank you Jesus for saving me, as I know that only through my faith in You this is possible.

Amen!





Keywords
holy spiritjesus christjesusufochristianprayerprophecyrapturefaithtribulationgenocidetsunamimark of the beastapocalypsejudgment dayviruslordnephilimbeast systemcoronacovid-19final hour
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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