Melbourne Freedom Rally 11 November 2023 part 2 Victoria Market
Published a day ago

Part 2 of three videos of the rally, this one covering the speeches at Queen Victoria Market. Many shoppers heard our message. Our group is now around twenty individuals committed to exposing the truth. 

freedomrallymelbournespeechesqueen victoria market

