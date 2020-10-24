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Dr. Madej Explains New World Order Takeover And Dangers Of Covid-19 Vaccines
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166 views • October 24, 2020
Oct 23, 2020
Israeli News Live
We live in a time when deception is the norm and people are lost in a world of Propaganda. How do we discern Truth from Fiction? This interview may answer some of your questions.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PZs_Nt3ohzc
Source: https://israelinewslive.org/
Israeli News Live
We live in a time when deception is the norm and people are lost in a world of Propaganda. How do we discern Truth from Fiction? This interview may answer some of your questions.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PZs_Nt3ohzc
Source: https://israelinewslive.org/
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