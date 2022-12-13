EctoLife: The World’s First Artificial Womb Facility is ONLY in the PROTOTYPE stage!

So as the abortion clinics MURDER 10,000 children a day... the deep state want to GROW children? Therefore, the REMOVAL of all offspring from the Face of the Earth, isn't a problem for the deep state.

FOOLS!... you were all DECEIVED into BELIEVING that the world was OVERPOPULATED as you MURDERED your CHILDREN in the womb! This is actually "PROOF, that the WORLD is not overpopulated - it is UNDER-populated" - by virtue of the EXISTENCE, of the 3D plan to BUILD these facilities. You were ALL... 'FOOLED'!... as you murdered your own... to help save an overpopulated planet.

But here is the catch - WILL the Holy Reaper Angels who REMOVE the Offspring - 10th Plague of EGYPT style, 'ALLOW'... more to be GROWN... as "a LOOPHOLE"?

Answer: It was a bad investment. Successful individual pod prototypes do exist. But this project is NOT ready to be rolled out - despite the very expensive video game graphics. Perhaps the VIDEO game with virtual goggles will be available soon... but not the replacement Gift of OFFSPRING for the Planet. That's just a FACT!

LEARNING the hard way is currently "trending". SOON, it will be IMPOSSIBLE for people to survive, without becoming a Member of the Faithful Remnant - these 'ANTICS'... will just become 'a thing of the PAST'.

Clip from FULL 8 min. video, EctoLife: The World’s First Artificial Womb Facility

We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.