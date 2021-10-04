Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Ayahuasca BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 04.13.14)

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The Elixir of the Gods. Ayahuasca from the jungles of Peru, is credited with curing addictions, cancer, arthritis, diabetes – and is illegal in the US except for religious reasons.
By popular demand, Dr. Jennifer Daniels Shares her experience with Ayahuasca in Panama – administered by an authentic Shaman – and her understanding of this Mystical herbal experience. She takes you on the journey from when she first heard of Ayahuasca, preparation for the experience, the shaman, taking the brew – which she did 6 times. Find out what Dr. Jennifer Daniels discovered.
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/