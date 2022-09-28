The Boosters Are 'Totally Useless': Dr. Harvey Risch

https://gnews.org/post/p1q612e4a
09/24/2022 Dr. Harvey Risch：”Remember, these boosters only have a benefit from about two weeks to six weeks after taking it, and then they decline to zero like all the previous boosters have done. And in fact, may go negative [with] an increased risk of getting infected.”
