The Boosters Are 'Totally Useless': Dr. Harvey Risch

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https://gnews.org/post/p1q612e4a
09/24/2022 Dr. Harvey Risch：”Remember, these boosters only have a benefit from about two weeks to six weeks after taking it, and then they decline to zero like all the previous boosters have done. And in fact, may go negative [with] an increased risk of getting infected.”