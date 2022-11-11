Is a Full-Blown Recession Inevitable After the Red Wave Went Bust?

Learn more about Jonathan Rose and Genesis Gold Group: https://jdrucker.com/metals

The red tsunami that nearly everyone expected didn't materialize. Now, some are claiming the stock market jump is a result of that. This is a lie. The stock market jumped on Thursday due solely to the inflation numbers from October. Those inflation numbers were impressive because everyone was expecting a red wave. Now that it didn't happen, we can expect inflation to go up again and the financial turmoil we've been experiencing for the last two years to continue.

Does this mean we're in for a full-blown recession? I'll be asking Jonathan Rose from Genesis Gold Group that very question and others on today's episode of The JD Rucker Show.