A New Beginning Part 1 Forgiveness

There are a lot of hurting people who will not allow themselves to be forgiven by God because they don’t know what the Bible says. They mistakenly believe there is no such thing as a free gift and apply this skeptical attitude towards God, somehow believing they have to pay for the atonement provided by Jesus on the cross, when in fact it is a free gift to anyone who is willing to repent and receive it.

Jesus said, “If ye continue in my word, then are ye my disciples indeed; and ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free... If the Son therefore shall make you free, ye shall be free indeed.” If you are struggling to accept God’s forgiveness, it’s simple to have a clean slate with God. The question remains: can you accept God’s forgiveness?

