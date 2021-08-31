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Dr Stella Immanuel Calls Out FDA, CDC, NIH about Hydroxychloroquine
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174 views • August 31, 2021
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This amazing doctor was ridiculed for early promotion of Hydroxychloroquine used in early treatment and prevention of Coronavirus (Covid-19, SARS-CoV2). So many studies now support this effective protocol.
CIVIL SLAVE provides Uncensored - Free Speech - Patriot - Christian - News.. https://www.civilslave.com
This amazing doctor was ridiculed for early promotion of Hydroxychloroquine used in early treatment and prevention of Coronavirus (Covid-19, SARS-CoV2). So many studies now support this effective protocol.
CIVIL SLAVE provides Uncensored - Free Speech - Patriot - Christian - News.. https://www.civilslave.com
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