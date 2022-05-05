Miles Guo: My life in the past several decades during which I dealt with the CCP was as dangerous as wirewalking

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5/3/2022 Miles Guo: When I was in my twenties, Wang Dongxing asked me a question about when Sima Yi had the ambition to take over the country. My life in the past several decades during which I dealt with the CCP was as dangerous as wirewalking. The slightest carelessness may lead to death