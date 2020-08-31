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I Am & Subconscious Detox Subliminal (With Affirmations)
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24 views • August 31, 2020
Affirmations!
I.
I am.
I.
I am I.
I am.
I am I.
I.
I am.
I am I.
I.
I am.
I am I.
I.
I am.
I am I.
I.
I am.
I am I.
Detox.
Detox mind.
Detox subconscious mind.
Mind Detox.
Subconscious Mind Detox.
I will the mind to detox.
I will the subconscious mind to detox.
I will the mind to detox now.
I will the subconscious to detox now.
I will the subconscious mind to detox now.
I am.
I am I.
Silent.
Silence.
Silence Mind.
Silence subconscious mind.
Silent mind.
Silent subconscious mind.
I will my mind to be silent.
I will my subconscious mind to be silent.
I will my mind to be silent now.
I will my subconscious mind to be silent now.
Quiet.
Quiet mind.
Quiet subconscious mind.
I will my mind to be quiet.
I will my subconscious mind to be quiet.
I will my subconscious to be quiet now.
I will my subconscious mind to be quiet now.
Clear.
Clear mind.
Clear subconscious mind.
I will my mind to be clear.
I will my subconscious mind to be clear.
I will my subconscious to be clear now.
I will my subconscious mind to be clear now.
Aware.
Aware mind.
Aware subconscious mind.
I will my mind to be Aware.
I will my subconscious mind to be Aware.
I will my subconscious to be Aware now.
I will my subconscious mind to be Aware now.
I am a Spirit.
I am a eternal Spirit.
I am Awareness.
I am a Spirit of Awareness.
I am an immortal Spirit.
I am an invulnerable Spirit.
I am a spirit of unconditional love.
I am Loved.
I am unconditionally loved.
I am eternally connected to Source.
I am eternally connected to the Infinite
I am powerful.
I am a powerful Spirit.
I am an eternally powerful Spirit.
I create my own destiny.
I intend my own destiny.
https://freesound.org/people/BohemianCelticGal/sounds/476202/
https://www.pexels.com/photo/architecture-black-and-white-challenge-chance-277593/
I.
I am.
I.
I am I.
I am.
I am I.
I.
I am.
I am I.
I.
I am.
I am I.
I.
I am.
I am I.
I.
I am.
I am I.
Detox.
Detox mind.
Detox subconscious mind.
Mind Detox.
Subconscious Mind Detox.
I will the mind to detox.
I will the subconscious mind to detox.
I will the mind to detox now.
I will the subconscious to detox now.
I will the subconscious mind to detox now.
I am.
I am I.
Silent.
Silence.
Silence Mind.
Silence subconscious mind.
Silent mind.
Silent subconscious mind.
I will my mind to be silent.
I will my subconscious mind to be silent.
I will my mind to be silent now.
I will my subconscious mind to be silent now.
Quiet.
Quiet mind.
Quiet subconscious mind.
I will my mind to be quiet.
I will my subconscious mind to be quiet.
I will my subconscious to be quiet now.
I will my subconscious mind to be quiet now.
Clear.
Clear mind.
Clear subconscious mind.
I will my mind to be clear.
I will my subconscious mind to be clear.
I will my subconscious to be clear now.
I will my subconscious mind to be clear now.
Aware.
Aware mind.
Aware subconscious mind.
I will my mind to be Aware.
I will my subconscious mind to be Aware.
I will my subconscious to be Aware now.
I will my subconscious mind to be Aware now.
I am a Spirit.
I am a eternal Spirit.
I am Awareness.
I am a Spirit of Awareness.
I am an immortal Spirit.
I am an invulnerable Spirit.
I am a spirit of unconditional love.
I am Loved.
I am unconditionally loved.
I am eternally connected to Source.
I am eternally connected to the Infinite
I am powerful.
I am a powerful Spirit.
I am an eternally powerful Spirit.
I create my own destiny.
I intend my own destiny.
https://freesound.org/people/BohemianCelticGal/sounds/476202/
https://www.pexels.com/photo/architecture-black-and-white-challenge-chance-277593/
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