I Am & Subconscious Detox Subliminal (With Affirmations)

Affirmations!I.I am.I.I am I.I am.I am I.I.I am.I am I.I.I am.I am I.I.I am.I am I.I.I am.I am I.Detox.Detox mind.Detox subconscious mind.Mind Detox.Subconscious Mind Detox.I will the mind to detox.I will the subconscious mind to detox.I will the mind to detox now.I will the subconscious to detox now.I will the subconscious mind to detox now.I am.I am I.Silent.Silence.Silence Mind.Silence subconscious mind.Silent mind.Silent subconscious mind.I will my mind to be silent.I will my subconscious mind to be silent.I will my mind to be silent now.I will my subconscious mind to be silent now.Quiet.Quiet mind.Quiet subconscious mind.I will my mind to be quiet.I will my subconscious mind to be quiet.I will my subconscious to be quiet now.I will my subconscious mind to be quiet now.Clear.Clear mind.Clear subconscious mind.I will my mind to be clear.I will my subconscious mind to be clear.I will my subconscious to be clear now.I will my subconscious mind to be clear now.Aware.Aware mind.Aware subconscious mind.I will my mind to be Aware.I will my subconscious mind to be Aware.I will my subconscious to be Aware now.I will my subconscious mind to be Aware now.I am a Spirit.I am a eternal Spirit.I am Awareness.I am a Spirit of Awareness.I am an immortal Spirit.I am an invulnerable Spirit.I am a spirit of unconditional love.I am Loved.I am unconditionally loved.I am eternally connected to Source.I am eternally connected to the InfiniteI am powerful.I am a powerful Spirit.I am an eternally powerful Spirit.I create my own destiny.I intend my own destiny.