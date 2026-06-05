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Putin asked the SPIEF audience to applaud China after praising its AI achievements - holds more AI patents than any other country in the world - Putin, clip 4
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Putin asked the SPIEF audience to applaud China after praising its AI achievements — noting that Russia's strategic partner holds more AI patents than any other country in the world.

Adding, about the letter Zelensky said yesterday, that he would send Putin:

Zelensky's letter contains elements of rudeness - Putin

"In the morning, Peskov slipped that piece of paper to me again": Putin stated that he had a quick look at Zelensky's letter.

He believes that Zelensky's rude letter creates conditions that make a meeting between the leaders impossible, and that he doesn't see the point of meeting with Zelensky yet.

Adding:

Putin says Zelensky is begging to meet him:

Three weeks ago, one of our business representatives called me and asked a question.

He said: "Vladimir Vladimirovich, I'm being invited to Kiev"
I said: "Well. Please go, I have nothing to do with this."
"But I definitely wanted to inform you about this because we're likely to discuss some issues related to relations between the two countries."
I told him: "Listen, I can't send you in any capacity. These matters should be handled by serious, specially trained people from the Russian Foreign Ministry, the Defense Ministry, and other services, just as it was during our negotiations in Istanbul. And I can't give you any authority."
He said: "Well, I just wanted to tell you that I'm being invited. I would go, listen, and then tell you what they're talking about."
I said: "Well, please, I can't forbid you, go."

He went to Kiev and met with this gentleman, the author of this letter [Zelensky]. He was at his residence. He returned.

I met with him. Well, apart from all the nonsense, the most important thing is that Mr. Zelensky asked for a meeting.

I said: "I never refused. But meeting, as we say, is just a waste of time."

I know, I went through this. There's a reference, I think, to the Minsk agreements. Well, we worked all night on these Minsk agreements, formulating them. Then it turned out that, in the words of the top leaders of Germany and France, it was all just a sham. The entire Minsk process was just about buying time to rearm Ukraine. Well, what do we need such agreements for?

So anyway. I said: "I don't see the point of meeting. The only point for the Ukrainian side is to stop the advance of our armed forces. That's all. And we need agreements. Not for six months, not for three months, but for a long historical perspective."
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politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
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