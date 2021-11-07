© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE NECK OF PFIZER BILLIONNAIRE CEO CAUGHT SHAPESHIFTING ON LIVE TV - A SECOND TIME
Follow
3
Share
Report
557 views • November 07, 2021
You will see clips of an interview with Albert Bourla, who is an animal doctor and head of Pfizer, during which Bourla's neck shows unusual bulges and movements. But, this is the second time it ihas happened. Can we rule-out data streaming problems, camera problems, and nerves? Is the explanation unconventional? You watch and decide. Slow down the video if you need to.
Source:
[1] Original interview: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/videos/2021-10-19/blive-bloomberg-policy-blueprint-pfizer-ceo-bourla-on-public-private-collaboration-12-00-pm-video [Look at: 1m 56s' 2m 44s; 3m 46s; 4m 16s; 5m 19s; 7m 38s; 8m 29s; 8m 45s; 11m 28s; 14m 03s; 15m 32s; 16m 35s; 18m 53s; and 19m 15s].
[2] Frst video of Borla shapeshifting: https://www.bitchute.com/video/O9qxVMp2D6Wt/
[3] Princess' boyfriend admits he is a hybrid: https://www.msn.com/en-gb/entertainment/celebrity/princess-m%C3%A4rtha-louise-s-shaman-boyfriend-claims-he-is-a-hybrid-of-a-space-lizard-later-deletes-post/ar-AAPn2G8
Source:
[1] Original interview: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/videos/2021-10-19/blive-bloomberg-policy-blueprint-pfizer-ceo-bourla-on-public-private-collaboration-12-00-pm-video [Look at: 1m 56s' 2m 44s; 3m 46s; 4m 16s; 5m 19s; 7m 38s; 8m 29s; 8m 45s; 11m 28s; 14m 03s; 15m 32s; 16m 35s; 18m 53s; and 19m 15s].
[2] Frst video of Borla shapeshifting: https://www.bitchute.com/video/O9qxVMp2D6Wt/
[3] Princess' boyfriend admits he is a hybrid: https://www.msn.com/en-gb/entertainment/celebrity/princess-m%C3%A4rtha-louise-s-shaman-boyfriend-claims-he-is-a-hybrid-of-a-space-lizard-later-deletes-post/ar-AAPn2G8
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.