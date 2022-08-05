Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 12:00, August 5, 2022 - Eng Full Text

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine





▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.





💥High-precision air-based missiles of the Russian Aerospace Forces have struck temporary deployment points of 2 howitzer artillery divisions of 44th Artillery Brigade of AFU and missile and artillery weapons depots near Novoivanovka, Zaporozhye Region.





▫️Up to 150 servicemen, 2 American M777 howitzers and up to 1,500 rounds of ammunition, 6 Msta-B howitzers, 8 artillery mounts of various modifications, around 350 shells for Grad MLRS and seven unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed.





▫️9 locals have been injured in a conflict with unit commanders of 92nd Mechanised Brigade of AFU In Kharkov Region. The compound's command attempted to evict civilians from their homes in order to house foreign mercenaries, as well as equip military and artillery positions. Nationalists and foreign mercenaries opened fire to suppress the protests, leaving 4 local residents in Shestakovo and 5 in Verkhnyi Saltov with gunshot wounds of varying degrees of severity.





💥Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery strikes continue against military facilities in Ukraine.





▫️4 command posts have been hit, including those of the 58th Motorized Infantry Brigade near Artemivsk, the 54th Mechanized Brigade near Seversk in Donetsk People's Republic, a temporary nationalist formation deployment point near Vyvodovo in Dnepropetrovsk Region, as well as 182 areas of AFU personnel and military equipment concentration.





▫️2 missile and artillery weapons and ammunition depots have been destroyed near Artemovsk in Donetsk People's Republic.





💥During counter-battery warfare, 3 platoons of D-30 howitzers and 1 platoon of Grad MLRS near Chuguyev, Kharkov Region, have been suppressed at firing positions near Dzerzhinsk, Novgorodskoye and Nikolaevka in Donetsk People's Republic.





💥Russian air defence means have shot down 5 unmanned aerial vehicles near Yasinovataya, Krasnopolye in Donetsk People's Republic, Bukino, Suligovka and Kurilovka in Kharkov Region.





▫️In addition, 3 shells of multiple rocket launchers have been intercepted near Mineralnoye in Donetsk People's Republic and Izyum in Kharkov Region, and 3 Tochka-U ballistic missiles have been shot down near Aleshkovskyi Peski in Kherson Region.





📊In total, 261 Ukrainian airplanes and 145 helicopters, 1,685 unmanned aerial vehicles, 361 anti-aircraft missile systems, 4,254 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 789 multiple launch rocket systems, 3,267 field artillery and mortars, as well as 4,716 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.