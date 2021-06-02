THOUSANDS OF FAUCI EMAILS EXPOSE CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY (LINK TO DOWNLOAD THE EMAILS BELOW)

SOURCE: Jim_CrenshawMore than 3,200 pages of emails obtained through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit - covering the period from January to June 2020 - provide a rare glimpse into how Fauci approached his job, showing him dealing directly with the public, health officials, reporters, and even celebrities.1. In late February 2020, Dr. Fauci received an email alerting him that COVID was released (not accidentally escaped) from a lab in China. Dr. Fauci forwarded the email to a person at NIH/NIAID and told them to "handle it"Page 5222. In mid-March 2020, Dr. Fauci received an email titled "Coronavirus bioweapon production method", which supposedly included instructions of how COVID was created.Page 22863. In mid-April 2020, Dr. Fauci received an email from researcher Peter Daszak, tied to Wuhan lab, thanking Dr. Fauci for "publicly rejecting the lab leak theory".Page 1150Peter Daszak is also known as Biden's "COVID cover-up chief".[link to peterdaszak.com (secure)]4. Fauci had urgent, time sensitive discussions about gain-of function, he told colleagues that retail masks don't work due to the size of the virus, and, he ignored a scientist who told him that the CCP was lying about COVID.Page 30275.The Gates Foundation innovations were proposed to Dr. Fauci.Page 13836. Possible sequencing of COVID by India, acknowledged by Dr. Fauci.Page 32007. Mark Zuckerberg and Dr. Fauci exchanged emails, talking about the COVID jabs back in late-February 2020, prior to the March 2020 lockdowns. They were already working on trials at that time.These emails were before Dr Fauci's February 29th 2020 interview with MSM, saying that we do not need to worry about COVID yet.He also called the risk of COVID 'minuscule' back in mid-February 2020. If he believed that to be the case, why discuss vaccines with Zuckerberg within a few weeks time?Page 2438. Fauci was informed (and replied to) an email about the possibility that COVID was engineered (i.e., lab origin), back on February 1st 2020.Pages 3187 ~ 3193Coronavirus Bioweapon Production MethodThis is how the virus was created:9. In early-March 2020, someone emailed Fauci suggesting that the media ought not to be fear-monger, rather, give perspective (with comparisons to other illnesses and diseases).Page 37Download ALL the emails:In Fauci We Trusttinyurl.com/24v4bcw7Source: TruthVideos1984