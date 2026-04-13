I’M DONE BEING POLITE: Why 2026 America is a Powder Keg

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The double standards have reached a breaking point. From the assassination of Charlie Kirk to the celebration of violence against CEOs, the radical left has abandoned the moral high ground while clutching their pearls over "speech." In this video, I break down the "Commie Playbook" being used to erode our justice system, the targeted harassment of Elon Musk and Tesla owners, and why Mutually Assured Destruction isn't the answer—even when it feels like the only option left. We're living in two different Americas. It’s time to talk about what comes next.
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