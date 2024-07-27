Jacquelin Smith's Debut at University Galacticus

Jacquelin Smith makes her debut video for University Galacticus. She believes the majority of ETs have humanity's best interests at heart.





She shares positive experiences with loving, supportive star beings.





Jacquelin shares insights on contacting star beings and hybridization program.





Contacting and communicating with higher realm beings and the hybrid program.





Jacquelin Smith shares her experiences with telepathic communication with higher realm beings.





Jacquelin communicates with various beings through telepathy, including Mantis, Grays, Octarians, Venusians, and fairies.





She finds it easy to communicate with these beings because she has done so her whole life, and they often manifest as ethereal visions.





Jacquelin Smith is interested in doing a course or session on the Mantis beings.





Jacquelin Smith, B.A., C.HT, is an internationally known star and animal communicator, light linguist and author of three books. She’s been communicating with star beings, inter-dimensional beings, and animals since early childhood. In her new book, Star Being in the Mirror: My Journey as a Hybrid she chronicles her lifelong encounters with star beings. On the starships, she met her star parents, attended classes to enhance her innate psychic abilities, expanded her consciousness, and was given messages of hope to share with humanity. Jacquelin has over 40 hybrid children and discusses the importance of the hybridization program.





She is also the author of Animal Communication: Our Sacred Connection With Animals, and Star Origins and Wisdom of Animals: Talks With Animal Souls. She offers private consultations, psychic readings and has presented two webinars about the Mantis Beings... Also, she has written an e-book about Mantis Beings which is a free download at her site. For more information visit JacquelinSmith.com





