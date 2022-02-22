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15 Seconds in Sderot, Israel
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165 views • February 22, 2022
Posted 2June2008 sderotmedia23:
During terrorist rocket fire this is what we have to live through in Israel. Are you prepared for a "terrorist" attack or "False Flag" attack?
Terrorist, Prepping, Israel, Rockets, Hamas, Hezbollah,
for more videos and information http://www.sderotmedia.com
During terrorist rocket fire this is what we have to live through in Israel. Are you prepared for a "terrorist" attack or "False Flag" attack?
Terrorist, Prepping, Israel, Rockets, Hamas, Hezbollah,
for more videos and information http://www.sderotmedia.com
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