TOP SCIENTISTS CONFIRM COVID VACCINES ARE SOPHISTICATED BIO-WEAPONS - MILLIONS NOW CONFIRMED DEAD

Millions have now been confirmed DEAD as AGENDA 21 pushes ahead with it's Depopulation Agenda.

Still the Sheep remain asleep as they are slaughtered one by one from this non approved Gene Therapy injection which of course they just laugh at while their blood is clotting inside their lungs and brains.

If I were them, I would be doing a little research on this Agenda 21.

The coffins being distributed throughout the U.S. are plastic and disposable.

The Elites also think of you as being ... 'DISPOSABLE'. How much longer are you going to sit back and just WATCH?

No Matter, all the information is right HERE. Watch it if you don't believe you're about to DIE.



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