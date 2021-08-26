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Is Weaponized Smallpox the Next Engineered Pandemic? This Plant Could Fight It
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676 views • August 26, 2021
Kate Dalley of https://katedalleyshow.com guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down the potential for weaponized smallpox to be used in the next pandemic, and how the plant Sarracenia Purpurea was used to fight it in the past.
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