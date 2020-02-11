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Virginia House Of Delegates Passes HB961 Gun Ban Seizure Bill
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73 views • February 11, 2020
HB961 will turn law-abiding Virginians into criminals simply for owning magazines, including many for personal protection handguns that are standard sizes. This may be on its way to becoming law under the Democrats, but it is far from just. #2A
The proposal passed the House 51-48, with all Republicans, and several Democrats voting against the bill. The legislation includes a ban on the sale of several firearms defined as “assault weapons,” including the popular AR-15.
The proposal passed the House 51-48, with all Republicans, and several Democrats voting against the bill. The legislation includes a ban on the sale of several firearms defined as “assault weapons,” including the popular AR-15.
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