Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
JESUS. GUNS. AND BABIES. w Dr. Kandiss Taylor ft. FLAT EARTH DAVE! Flat Earth and The Bibl
46 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Donate

Jesus. Guns. And Babies. with Dr. Kandis Taylor


November 28, 2022


Dr. Kandiss Taylor has an incredible sit-down with Flat Earth Dave, who works on many projects and is the owner of flatearthdave.com. If you haven't at least heard what he has to say, you're missing out!


You can find more info about Flat Earth Dave over at:

http://www.theflatearthpodcast.com/

www.flatearthdave.com

https://qrco.de/bbizVA


Check out my sponsors!


Get prepared for the food shortages, Check out https://heavensharvest.com/ and use Promocode KANDISS for 5% off!!


https://linktr.ee/kandisstaylor < ALL SOCIALS


www.mystore.com/kandiss


www.mypillow.com/kandiss


www.libertywaterusa.com USE CODE: "kandiss"


Filters Suck:

https://thetriadaer.com USE CODE: "Kandiss"


https://therootbrands.com/kandisstaylor


www.southernhook.co


https://southerndreamstravel.info/

use code: KANDISS for 10% Discount


mention "Dr. Kandiss Taylor" for a 10% discount at bonniemoret.com!


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1xpbyg-live-8pm-jesus.-guns.-and-babies.-w-dr.-kandiss-taylor-ft.-flat-earth-dave.html


Keywords
biblechristianflat earthreligionscriptureglobe earthflat earth davedr kandiss taylor

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket