THE AMERICAN JOURNAL [1 of 3] Friday 6/10/22 • News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

BOMBSHELL: FBI ARRESTS MICHIGAN REPUBLICAN GOVERNOR CANDIDATE

Arrest comes 17 months after standing on steps outside Capitol on Jan. 6 - other Republicans have been disqualified from running in Mich. Gov. race

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