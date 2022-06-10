THE AMERICAN JOURNAL [1 of 3] Friday 6/10/22 • News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

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BOMBSHELL: FBI ARRESTS MICHIGAN REPUBLICAN GOVERNOR CANDIDATE
Arrest comes 17 months after standing on steps outside Capitol on Jan. 6 - other Republicans have been disqualified from running in Mich. Gov. race
Tune in NOW as we discuss this and more!
INFOWARS2022.COM
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